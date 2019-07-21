Tickets available for Benny Carter tribute concert

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present its annual Benny Carter Tribute Jazz Concert, featuring Connecticut’s jazz band The TJ Quintet, July 27 at 7 p.m.

The band has been active since 2014 performing in various clubs and pits in musical theaters throughout Connecticut.

The group is the winner of the IMEA Jazz Artist of the Year for their recent album “Take Two: The Sound of Playing.”

The band plays a combination of originals along with the soul, Blues and the jazz of New Orleans, Memphis and beyond.

Leader T.J. Thompson performed with Benny Carter’s Jazz Ahead at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, and as a result was a featured artist on Branford Marsalis’ Jazz Set show on NPR.

In 1998, he recorded and produced “Thompson Trio Take One,” an album consisting mostly of original works.

A student of both Henry Butler and George Cables, he has opened for and worked with such artists as Henry Butler, Mel Torme, Ed Thigpen, Dave Liebman and Koko Taylor, and has been a featured soloist on the Morgan Powell Jazz Album.

He taught at St. Johnsbury Academy and Johnson State College in Vermont from 1997-2000 and since has been the director of instrumental music at the Taft School in Watertown.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Pre-paid RSVP is required by July 26 by calling 860-355-8050 or emailing info@jccinsherman.org.