A message of hope and unity proudly hangs in front of the Roger Sherman Town Hall in New Milford. A message of hope and unity proudly hangs in front of the Roger Sherman Town Hall in New Milford. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Town is ‘pulling together’ to fight virus 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The town of New Milford is staring down the face of coronavirus with strength.

So says the banner hanging in front of the Roger Sherman Town Hall: “New Milford Strong.”

A town COVID-19 Task Force was formed last month and meets regularly to assess and plan for the needs of the town and its people.

And individuals and local charities have mobilized to raise funds and help provide support where needed.

“People are stepping it up,” said Mayor Pete Bass Monday.

“It’s the hallmark of our town,” Bass said. “The town employees are doing a stellar job - and town government is going - and the volunteers…everyone is pulling together.”

As of Monday afternoon, New Milford had 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The death of one male age 45 to 69 has been reported.

Neighboring towns of Sherman, Washington, Kent, and Bridgewater and Roxbury (see related story, Page 2), also have reported cases.

The task force is made up of numerous members of the community.

Among them are representatives from emergency services such as police, fire department and ambulance; the heads of the town’s health and social services departments, and senior center; the superintendent of schools; the head doctor at New Milford Hospital; and representatives from the New Milford VNA & Hospice, and agricultural, non-profit and business communities.

The task force meets formally once a week, but individual committees meet more frequently to stay on top of the latest happenings.

“As our federal and state leaders consider this a ‘war’ against this pandemic, we are planning in New Milford for such,” the mayor shared earlier this month on social media.

Monitoring the “logistical supply chains” is one of the task force’s main goals, according to the mayor.

Jim Ferlow leads the Emergency Operations Command, with Kevin Reynolds second in charge.

Bass said the EOC oversees the materials and supplies needed for emergency service personnel and first responders.

To date, several individuals and groups have donated equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies, giving first responders and others on the front line the necessary protective gear.

Last week, an anonymous donor provided surgical masks that were given to New Milford Hospital, New Milford Community Ambulance, New Milford VNA & Hospice, and New Milford Medical Group.

The Helping Hands for Heroes charity, established on social media through Mission It’s Possible in recent weeks, is raising funds for protective gear, as well as coordinating free meals provided by local restaurants for first responders.

This past week, the group secured eight tons of food for Camella’s Cupboard and New Milford Social Services, according to its post Monday on social media.

Health Department Director Mike Crespan communicates with the state to regularly get current information about COVID-19 cases in town, and works in partnership with the hospital and the VNA.

Read Full Article