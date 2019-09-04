A ceremony to mark the 18th anniversary of 9/11 will be held Sept. 11 in New Milford. Above is a photograph from last year’s ceremony. A ceremony to mark the 18th anniversary of 9/11 will be held Sept. 11 in New Milford. Above is a photograph from last year’s ceremony. Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Town to memorialize 9/11 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The towns of New Milford will hold a 9/11 memorial ceremony Sept. 11

In New Milford, residents are invited to gather at 8 a.m. at the town’s memorial in Patriot’s Way.

The service will begin at 8:46 a.m. by the memorial near the railroad station.

The program will include the apparatus bell toll at 8:46 a.m., followed by the presentation of the flag by first responders EMTs, police and fire departments; the singing of the National Anthem; an invocation; comments by local and state officials; the singing of “God Bless America”; and “Amazing Grace” by Patrick Maguire on bagpipes.