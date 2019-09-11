Towns announce exemption deadlines

The assessors in Roxbury and Warren have announced property tax exemptions and 490 classification.

To receive a $3,000 assessment exemption for blindness, certification of blindness must be obtained from the State of Connecticut, Department of Human Resources, Board of Education and Services for the Blind and filed with the town assessor’s office by Oct. 1.

To receive a $1,000 assessment exemption for totally disabled taxpayers, proof of permanent total disability from the Social Security Administration should be presented to the assessor, along with a signed application Form D-1, which is available in the assessor’s office, by Oct. 1.

The town has an ordinance exempting motor vehicles that have been converted to adapt to a disability. The minimum conversion cost to qualify for this exemption is $1,000.

To be eligible for the veterans exemption, a veteran must have served within the eligible dates provided by State Statute and must file an Honorable Discharge (form DD-214) with the town clerk before Oct. 1, although, veterans receiving a disability through the Veterans Administration who have filed a DD214 qualify, whether or not they served during the eligible dates.

Veterans who received an Other than Honorable Discharge (OTH) may qualify for a veterans exemption.

To be eligible for the motor vehicle exemption for members of the Armed Forces, the prescribed form must be filed no later than Dec. 31 following the date the tax is due.

Owners wishing to classify land as Farm Land, Forest Land or Open Space should contact the assessor’s office for details and applications

The filing period is through Oct. 31.