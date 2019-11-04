Towns to recognize Veterans Day

The towns of New Milford and Kent will offer a variety of events to recognize Veterans Day.

New Milford

The town of New Milford will honor veterans at a special ceremony Nov. 11, on Veterans Day.

An armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, ending World War I.

The Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves the Greater New Milford area, will hold its annual Veterans Day breakfast Nov. 11 from 8 to 10 a.m. at The Maxx on Railroad Street in New Milford.

It will be followed by a Veterans Day ceremony at 11:11 a.m. the south end of the Village Green, weather permitting. Individuals should gather earlier.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at The Maxx.

Veterans are invited to attend the breakfast.

Jeff McBrietary, commander of American Legion Ezra Woods Post 31 in town, made the catering arrangements through the Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut.

The Roger Sherman Chapter will honor two veterans touched by war by wrapping Quilts of Valor — made by chapter members — around their shoulders.

The quilts are lifetime awards, stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts, according to chapter officials.

At 10:30 a.m., attendees will head to the south end of the Village Green for the Veterans Day ceremony.

Following the Veterans Day ceremony, the chapter will dedicate a tree and plaque to honor all Vietnam veterans.

The tree and plaque ceremony will take place in the middle of the Green near the Admiral Harry S. Knapp’s Monument with the Bell of the U.S.S. Pittsburg.

Kent

Members of the American Legion Hall-Jennings Post #153 in Kent, in cooperation with Davis IGA, will conduct their annual fundraiser outside the IGA to support American Legion programs and veterans Nov. 7-10.

On Veterans Day, a Veterans Day service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Kent Veterans Memorial Monument on Maple Street.

Martin Lindenmayer, the commander of the American Legion Hall-Jennings Post No. 153 in Kent, will host the ceremonies that will commence with an invocation from a church member from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, followed by a seven-gun salute and “Taps.”

Lindenmayer will also speak about the American Legion’s 100th anniversary and discuss the history of the organization.

In commemoration of the anniversary, the post has placed a wooden bench with a plaque adjacent to the monuments.

The bench was built by member Michael VanValkenburg and will be dedicated in recognition of the anniversary and to all veterans.

The Kent Conservation Commission had previously donated a maple tree that did not survive, however, Bartlett Tree will donate a White Oak and will replace it before the Nov. 11 ceremony.

After the ceremony, St. Andrew’s will play host to a light luncheon for veterans and their families in their parish hall.