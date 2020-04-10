Trails still open at Sherman farm

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman has announced its latest happenings.

The center is closed for its in-person programming through the rest of the month.

Trails remain open.

Those who walk or hike the trails are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

Deer Pond has 835 acres with several miles of trails, which are wide.

Large maps are displayed in kiosks and are also available online at www.ctaudubon.org/deer-pond-farm.

In addition, a new blog, “Natural Selections,” is available on the website and the center is active on eBird, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, call 860-799-4074.