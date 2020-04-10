Search 
Fri Apr 10 2020

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, April 10 News
News

Trails still open at Sherman farm

|on 

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman has announced its latest happenings.

The center is closed for its in-person programming through the rest of the month.

Trails remain open.

Those who walk or hike the trails are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

Deer Pond has 835 acres with several miles of trails, which are wide.

Large maps are displayed in kiosks and are also available online at www.ctaudubon.org/deer-pond-farm.

In addition, a new blog, “Natural Selections,” is available on the website and the center is active on eBird, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, call 860-799-4074.

loading