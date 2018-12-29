Tranfield re-certified by American Gem Society

Brad Tranfield, of Robertson Jewelers in New Milford, has successfully completed the annual American Gem Society re-certification exam.

This mandatory exam was developed to maintain professional credentials, which demonstrates their ongoing commitment to the society’s mission of consumer protection through continued education and upholding the highest ethical standards.

Tranfield earned their distinguished Certified Gemologist Appraiser following the completion of a course of study and examination.

He is required to annually pass an exam encompassing the latest industry developments, including topics on gemology, business, technology, legal regulations, and more.

“The foundation that the American Gem Society stands upon is comprised of our educational programs and credentials,” said John Carter, CGA, president of the American Gem Society Board of Directors. “It’s the way that we differentiate our members from the rest of the trade and completing the process is no small task.”

Only one in 20 retail jewelers have chosen to meet the exacting standards required for membership.

For more information about the American Gem Society, call 866-805-6500.