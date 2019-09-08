Connor Woods is shown with the Rev. Gerald H. Dziedzic, pastor of Our Lady of the Lakes, standing in the vestibule of the church. Connor created the “Thank you” poster for the church as part of his Eagle Scout project. less Connor Woods is shown with the Rev. Gerald H. Dziedzic, pastor of Our Lady of the Lakes, standing in the vestibule of the church. Connor created the “Thank you” poster for the church as part of his Eagle ... more Photo: Courtesy Of The Woods Family Photo: Courtesy Of The Woods Family Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Troop 58’s Woods earns Eagle Scout 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Connor Woods of Boy Scout Troop 58 in New Milford has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

The Scout completed his project Aug. 4 and officially became an Eagle Scout Aug. 22, when he completed his Eagle Scout Board of Review at Makery Coworking in town.

Connor’s project was church beautification at Our Lady of the Lakes Church.

It primarily involved removing, replacing or improving the flower beds and walkway on the church grounds and office.

The work took place over three days at the beginning of August and involved 26 Scouts, adult leaders and family members and over 230 hours of voluntary work.

More than $1,500 was raised for the project, of which $500 was unused and returned to the church for future projects.

All of the money raised came entirely from the church congregants.

Additionally, many local merchants donated or discounted the materials used for the project.

Among them, Cosmos Landscaping, Home Depot, O&G Industries, Meadowbrook Gardens and Rings End.

Shayne Newman of YardApes offered advice and Mayor Pete Bass provided assistance.

Connor lives with his parents, Stephen and Rhonda Woods, older sister Savannah and twin sister Sierra.

He will attend Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire beginning Sept. 9.