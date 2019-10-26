Trunk or Treat set for Halloween

The New Milford Parks & Recreation Department will hold its annual town-wide Trunk or Treat event Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the Village Green.

Individuals interested in decorating their vehicle and handing out candy must register by calling Parks & Recreation at 860-355-6050.

Trunks must be set up by 5:15 p.m.

Trick-or-treaters are asked to bring a bag of candy to share to the Parks & Rec office at the John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road in advance.

The southbound lane of Main Street, from the top of the Village Green south to Bridge Street, Bank Street and the two crossovers at Church and Bank streets and at Boardman Terrace will be closed to traffic.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6050.