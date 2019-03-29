Search 
UNICEF program set in Kent

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street will present a lecture, “Children - Our Treasure, Our Future,” April 3 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Attorney Terri Brennan will lead the program, followed by a reception.

The program had been scheduled for March but was postponed.

UNICEF works in 190 countries and territories to save children’s lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfill their potential.

Brennan will talk about her extended experience in Africa, her work with the Yale Law Clinic, Cardoza Law Clinic and the Immigration Rights Alliance.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

