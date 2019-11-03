Underwood to give slide show, talk

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford will present a program, “In the Path of the Dutch Masters,” with artist Tina Underwood Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.

Underwood will offer a slide show and commentary on her recent trip to Holland to see “All the Rembrandts,” a show marking the 350th annivesary of Rembrandt’s death.

She will include the Rembrandt House, as well as scenes of Delft, where Vermeer lived and worked, and will discuss the works of the master still life painters of the Golden Age.

Of Dutch heritage, Underwood is an oil painter whose work is informed and inspired by the traditions of the Dutch masters of the 17th century. Her paintings of floral, still life and landscape subjects are in collections throughout the U.S. and in Europe.

The program is sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts and will be held at the gallery in the railroad station on Railroad Street.