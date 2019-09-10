VCA announces Club Mud

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer its Club Mud program after school art programs this fall, with the first class set for Sept. 17.

In addition, an emerging artists clay sculpture workshop for youths ages 7 to 17 will begin Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Three-week sessions will run throughout the school year at the cost of $99 per child, per session. Clay and firing will be additional.

Club Mud will be available for children ages 5 to 7 and 7 to 14 Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

A variety of classes will be offered from six weeks of classes.

Club Mud Multi-Media will include, for students ages 7 to 14, papier mache, drawing, painting, drawing, clay sculpture, print making and more, and for students ages 5 to 8, clay sculpture.

Club Mud Media specific classes will include pottery wheel for ages 7 to 14, pottery intensive for ages 10 to 17, cartooning for ages 9 to 17, clay sculpture for ages 5 to 8, concepts in drawing for ages 9 to 17 and clay sculpture for ages 5 to 8

For more information and dates, call the 12 Main St. studio at 860-354-4318.