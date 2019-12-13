VCA to offer programs

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer several classes in the coming days.

They will a ceramic gnomes class for individuals age 12 and older Dec. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. ($65); a Women, Wine & Wheel event Jan. 3 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and another date to be determined by the group; and Dirty Date Night Jan. 17 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., another date to be determined by the group and a date for glazing.

In addition, the center’s IPA Tasting & Dinner will be held Jan. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church hall, Whittlesey Avenue.

For more information and RSVP to any event, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318.