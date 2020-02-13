VCA to offer programs

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer a variety of classes in the coming weeks.

They will include Dirty Date Night Feb. 14 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and a date to be determined by the group, as well as glazing ($190/couple); a ceramic wine chiller Feb. 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. ($89/person or $159/couple); Women, Wine & Wheel Feb. 21 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and a second date to be determined ($110); a Paint Along with Miss Deb Feb. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. ($35); a watercolor class with Betty Ann Medeiros March 4, 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. to noon ($109); drawing and perspective with Betty Ann Medeiros March 4, 11 and 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. ($109).

For more information and RSVP, call the 12 Main St. studio at 860-354-4318.