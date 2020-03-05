VCA to offer programs

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer a variety of courses in the coming days.

They will include two more classes, March 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, of a watercolor class with Betty Ann Medeiros; two more classes, March 11 and 18 from 1 to 3 p.m., of a drawing and perspective class with Medeiros; dirty date night March 13 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., followed by two other dates to be determined; Women, Wine & Wheel March 20 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., followed by two other dates to be determined; and an eight-week senior adult drawing class beginning March 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information, fees and registration, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318.