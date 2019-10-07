VNA Northwest shop readies for cold months

The VNA Northwest Thrift Shop in New Preston is now stocked for the colder months.

Winter gear such as hats, gloves, boots, scarves and coats are among the items added to the shop’s inventory.

In addition to clothing, housewares, linens and books are available to purchase at the 233B Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202) shop.

It is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off during the store hours or at the VNA’s main office at 607 Bantam Road in Bantam Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.