Search 
Mon Oct 7 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Monday, October 7 News
News

VNA Northwest shop readies for cold months

|on 

The VNA Northwest Thrift Shop in New Preston is now stocked for the colder months.

Winter gear such as hats, gloves, boots, scarves and coats are among the items added to the shop’s inventory.

In addition to clothing, housewares, linens and books are available to purchase at the 233B Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202) shop.

It is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off during the store hours or at the VNA’s main office at 607 Bantam Road in Bantam Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

loading