VNA Northwest shop sets sale

The VNA Northwest Thrift Shop in New Preston will kick off an $8 bag sale beginning Jan. 8.

The sale at the shop, located in the Armory Building at 233B Litchfield Turnpike, will be storewide.

The store is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, the store is looking for volunteers to work three hours or more per month.

Donations for the store can be left at the shop any day it’s open or at the VNA office, 607 Bantam Road, Unit F, Bantam.