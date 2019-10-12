Search 
Sat Oct 12 2019

Saturday, October 12 News
News

VNA to offer holiday grief workshop

New Milford VNA & Hospice will offer a four-week “Coping with Grief During the Holidays” workshop beginning Nov. 19.

The session, which will be led by Bob O’Keefe, ACSW, LCSW, will be held Nov 19 and 26 and Dec. 3 and 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the VNA on Route 202.

An overview of the grief process, healing the pain, changes and adjustments, taking care of oneself and what to do next will be discussed.

The series is free but donations will be accepted.

A minimum of six people must register for the group to be held.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2216.

