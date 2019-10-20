‘Van Gogh & Japan’ to be screened

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington will present an exhibition on screen documentary, “Van Gogh & Japan,” Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

The screening is co-sponsored by Washington Art Association.

Though Vincent van Gogh never visited Japan it is the country that had the most profound influence on him and his art.

Visiting the new galleries of Japanese art in Paris and then creating his own image of Japan - through in-depth research, print collecting and detailed discussions with other artists - Van Gogh’s encounter with Japanese artworks gave his work new life.

The film travels not only to France and the Netherlands but also to Japan to further explore the heritage that so affected Van Gogh and made him the artist we know of today.

The program is free and open to the public, but registration is requested by calling 860 868-7586.