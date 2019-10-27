Search 
Sun Oct 27 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, October 27 News
News

‘Van Gogh & Japan’ to be screened

|on 

Gunn Memorial Library and Washington Art Associaton in Washington will co-sponsor an exhibition on screen documentary, “Van Gogh & Japan,” Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the library on Wykeham Road.

Though Vincent van Gogh never visited Japan it is the country that had the most profound influence on him and his art.

The film travels not only to France and the Netherlands but also to Japan to further explore the heritage that so affected Van Gogh and made him the artist we know of today.

The program is free and open to the public, but registration is requested by calling 860 868-7586.

loading