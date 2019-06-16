-
Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library
The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a few years ago at the library. Above is “Mongolia, Girl with her Camel.”