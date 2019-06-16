Search 
Sun Jun 16 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, June 16 News
News

‘Vanishing Cultures’

on
  • The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a few years ago at the library. Above is “Mongolia, Girl with her Camel.” Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library / The News-Times Contributed

    The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a few years ago at the library. Above is “Mongolia, Girl with her Camel.”

    less

    The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library
Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a few years ago at the library. Above is “Mongolia, Girl with her Camel.”

less

The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library

The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a few years ago at the library. Above is “Mongolia, Girl with her Camel.”

loading