Saturday, June 8 News
News

Vendors sought for Village Fair Days

The New Milford Village Fair Days Committee is seeking vendors for the 2019 Village Fair Days.

Arts, crafts, antiques, businesses, organizations, church groups, clubs and others are invited to apply.

The two-day fair, sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, is the largest annual event in New Milford and draws thousands of visitors.

The event features live entertainment, bingo, a food court and more than 100 vendor and community booths.

For more information, visit https://newmilford-chamber.com/village-fair-days/vendor-info/ or call 860-354-6080 for an application.

