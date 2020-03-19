Search 
Thu Mar 19 2020

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, March 19 News
News

Vendors sought for Village Fair Days

|on 

The New Milford Village Fair Days Committee is seeking vendors for the 2020 Village Fair Days.

Arts, crafts, antiques, businesses, organizations, church groups, clubs and others are invited to apply for the fair that will be held July 24-25.

The two-day fair, sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, is the largest annual event in New Milford and draws thousands of visitors.

The 53rd annual event will feature live entertainment, bingo, a food court and more than 100 vendor and community booths.

For more information, visit https://newmilford-chamber.com/village-fair-days/vendor-info/ or call 860-354-6080 for an application.The New Milford Village Fair Days Committee is seeking vendors for the 2020 Village Fair Days.

Arts, crafts, antiques, businesses, organizations, church groups, clubs and others are invited to apply.

The two-day fair, sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, is the largest annual event in New Milford and draws thousands of visitors.

The event features live entertainment, bingo, a food court and more than 100 vendor and community booths.

For more information, visit https://newmilford-chamber.com/village-fair-days/vendor-info/ or call 860-354-6080 for an application.

loading