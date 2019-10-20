Search 
Sun Oct 20 2019

Sunday, October 20
Veterans wreath project under way

A Remembering Our Veterans campaign is under way to raise funds for wreaths for Center Cemetery in New Milford.

In conjunction with the Wreaths Across America program, wreaths will be placed on veterans' graves Dec. 14 at noon.

Wreaths will cost $15; 700 wreaths are needed.

Donations may be made payable to Remembering Our Veterans and mailed to Webster Bank, 53 Main St., New Milford CT 06776.

Heading the program is Gold Star mother Jean Mariano, whose son, Jason D. Lewis, was a U.S. Navy Seal who died July 6, 2007, in Iraq. He is buried in Center Cemetery.

Since Christmas 2007, Mariano and her organization have tried to provide a wreath for every veteran buried in the cemetery.

For more information, email saabmanct@yahoo.com.

