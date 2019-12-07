Search 
Sat Dec 7 2019

Saturday, December 7
Victorian Christmas service set at church

Roxbury Congregational Church will offer a Victorian Christmas service Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.

The service, complete with a sanctuary adorned with evergreen, seasonal ribbons and lights, will be held at the 24 Church St. church.

“It's really a step back in time," the church’s minister, the Rev. David Peters, said. "People come in to this beautifully adorned church with lit candles and memories flood back.”

“The celebration includes period carols and the story of Christmas being told,” he said. “It's a way to remind people of the meaning of Christmas." The service will feature a scripture, song and prayer.

A reception will follow.

