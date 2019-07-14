Village Fair Days set for July 26-27

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its 52nd annual Village Fair Days July 26-27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day on the Village Green.

Offerings will include live entertainment, bingo, bouncy houses, a food court and more than 150 vendor and community booths.

An opening ceremony, featuring a ribbon cutting and the crowning of the king and queen, July 26 at 10 a.m.

The kids’ fun run will be held July 26 at 6 p.m.

The annual 8-Mile Road Race and 5K will be offered July 27 at 8:30 a.m.

In addition, other highlights will include an Amber Alert Child Identification Program in the lower level of town hall, an old-fashioned pie-eating contest July 27 and local bands both days.

A complete schedule will be announced next week.

Admission to the fair is free.

Handicapped parking will be available behind town hall at 10 Main St.

Pets are not permitted at the fair.