Saturday, August 17 News
Vineyard to hold celebratory BBQ

Hopkins Vineyard in Warren will hold its 40th anniversary with a Buffalo Bill’s BBQ Aug. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The event at the vineyard on Hopkins Road will include music by the Miller-Mayock Country Band and a BBQ featuring grilled teriyaki steak tips, chicken skewers with pineapple, pulled pork, ribs, corn-on-the-cob, green salad, baked beans, cole slaw, corn bread and watermelon.

Wine may be purchased at the diner, which will be held under a tent.

The cost is $40 per person, with RSVP at www.hopkinsvineyard.com

