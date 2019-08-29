Vineyard to hold celebratory BBQ

Hopkins Vineyard on Hopkins Road in Warren will hold its 40th anniversary with a Buffalo Bill’s BBQ Aug. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The event, which had been set for earlier this month but was postponed due to inclement weather, will include music by the Miller-Mayock Country Band and a BBQ featuring grilled teriyaki steak tips, chicken skewers with pineapple, pulled pork, ribs, corn-on-the-cob, green salad, baked beans, cole slaw, corn bread and watermelon.

Wine may be purchased at the diner, which will be held under a tent.

The cost is $40 per person, with RSVP at www.hopkinsvineyard.com