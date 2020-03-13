Search 
Fri Mar 13 2020

Friday, March 13 News
Volunteer day set at HORSE

|on 

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (HORSE) of Connecticut in Washington will hold its first volunteer day of the new year March 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A rain date of March 15 is planned at the 38 Wilbur Road farm.

Volunteers of all ages and skills are welcome.Volunteers may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings.

Interested volunteers should dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring tools, if available. Lunch will be provided.

A tack sale will run from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information, call HORSE at 860-868-1960.

