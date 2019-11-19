Search 
Tuesday, November 19 News
Volunteers sought for Thanksgiving project

The Easley family of New Milford is looking for volunteers to help cook Thanksgiving dinners for people in need or those unable to cook for themselves.

This is the 16th year the family has coordinated the project in memory of Dustin Easley, who died in a motor vehicle accident on Thanksgiving morning 2003.

Volunteers are sought for Thanksgiving eve and Thanksgiving Day to cook, serve, deliver, set up and clean up.

Donations of spiral hams or turkeys 15 pounds or under can be dropped off at NeJaime’s Wine & Spirits in Stop & Shop Plaza.

Last year, volunteers delivered to 140 homes.

A community dinner will be held on Thanksgiving at 1:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church hall on Whittlesey Avenue.

For more information or to volunteer, call Sheila Easley at 203-948-3040 or visit “Dustin’s Dinner” on Facebook.

