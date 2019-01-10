Volunteers sought for eagle project

Steep Rock Association in Washington will conduct scientific research on bald eagles Jan. 12 from 7 to 11 a.m.

Volunteers will collect date that will be reported to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) as a contribution to the nationwide survey whose goal is to document trends in bald eagle populations over time.

With such a broad geographic and temporal scope, this project relies on public input and exemplifies the value of citizen science: a method where non-professionals perform meaningful science.

Individuals with all degrees of expertise to get involved in the project.

Sites will be assigned to volunteers based on ease of access, degree of hiking, and time of availability.

raining will be provided Jan. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. at SRA’s office located at 2 Green Hill Road/

For more information, visit www.steeprockassoc.org.