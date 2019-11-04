Volunteers sought for preserve monitoring

Steep Rock Association in Washington will offer a fall nature preserve monitoring event Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. for coffee and light refreshments during an indoor training session, which will take place at 116 Christian St. in New Preston.

Attendees will learn how to use a smartphone as a GPS, what to look for on walks at the preserves, and how to mark and record findings.

Individuals will be matched with a partner to drive out to an assigned preserve to begin outdoor monitoring.

After walking the boundaries and recording any findings, participants will meet back at the site of the indoor training to share experiences and enjoy a complimentary lunch.

Terrain and hiking difficulty vary widely. Participants will have the option to register for easy, intermediate, or difficult routes.

Easier routes consist of hikes totaling approximately 45 minutes or less through flatter terrain while more difficult routes demand hiking over two hours through steeper areas.

Participants should wear sturdy, waterproof boots, thick pants, as well as long-sleeved shirts, and bring water and a cell phone.

An adult must accompany children under 18 years of age.

Registration is required and available online at https://steeprockassoc.org

/events-programs/.