Volunteers to monitor preserves

Steep Rock Association in Washington will offer a fall nature preserve monitoring event Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. for coffee and light refreshments during an indoor training session, which will take place at 116 Christian St. in New Preston.

Attendees will learn how to use a smartphone as a GPS, what to look for on walks at the preserves, and how to mark and record findings.

After walking the boundaries and recording any findings, participants will meet back at the site of the indoor training to share experiences and enjoy a complimentary lunch.

Registration is required and available online at https://steeprockassoc.org/events-programs/.

Inclement weather may postpone the event to the following day, Nov. 17.