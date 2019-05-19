Von Egidy art on display

Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting a new exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy through May 30.

The June exhibit will be an art show featuring works by students at Burnham School in town.

The show is a collaboration between the school and the Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club.

Students were instructed by garden club member Adrienne Caruso during their art classes.

She demonstrated how to create lettuce and radish paintings using watercolors.

The paintings will be exhibited at the 62 Main St. South library. For more information, call 860-354-6937.