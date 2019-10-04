Search 
Fri Oct 4 2019

Friday, October 4 News
Walk a Mile for a Meal

The annual Walk a Mile for a Meal event was held last Sunday in New Milford to benefit Social Services. Families, individuals, civic groups, schools, businesses and others purchased a bag of groceries at co-sponsor Big and walked one mile to the parking lot behind the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St., where church members served beverages and snacks for walkers. Last year, the food bank gave out more than 8,000 bags of non-perishables to local households.

