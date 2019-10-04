Spectrum/ The annual Walk a Mile for a Meal event was held Sept. 29, 2019 in New Milford to benefit Social Services. Families, individuals, civic groups, schools, businesses and others purchased a bag of groceries at co-sponsor Big and walked one mile to the parking lot behind the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St., where church members served beverages and snacks for walkers. Last year, the food bank gave out more than 8,000 bags of non-perishables to local households. Above, Savannah and Michael Harcor, 11 and 9, respectively, were the first ones to deliver non-perishables to the drop-off location.