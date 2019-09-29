Walkers invited to join Haldin team

The Haldin family of New Milford is gearing up for the JDRF One Walk Oct. 20 at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk.

The family-friendly event welcomes walkers, volunteers and sponsors to raise money to make living with T1D safer and healthier, until it is no longer a threat.

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.

Phair Haldin, a sophomore in college, created the H2T1 Team (Haldin Squared with Type One) three years ago when her brother, Owen, now an ninth-grader, was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes. She was diagnosed with it in 2013.

The children’s mother, Trish, is organizing this year’s team.

The high school is located at 300 Highland Ave.

To get involved, visit www. /www2.jdrf.org, select “Fundraising,” “Walk” and “Teams.” Then type “H2T1.”

Funds will benefit the Westchester/Fairfield/Hudson Valley Chapter of the JDRF