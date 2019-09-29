Search 
Sun Sep 29 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, September 29 News
News

Walkers invited to join Haldin team

|on 

The Haldin family of New Milford is gearing up for the JDRF One Walk Oct. 20 at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk.

The family-friendly event welcomes walkers, volunteers and sponsors to raise money to make living with T1D safer and healthier, until it is no longer a threat.

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.

Phair Haldin, a sophomore in college, created the H2T1 Team (Haldin Squared with Type One) three years ago when her brother, Owen, now an ninth-grader, was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes. She was diagnosed with it in 2013.

The children’s mother, Trish, is organizing this year’s team.

The high school is located at 300 Highland Ave.

To get involved, visit www. /www2.jdrf.org, select “Fundraising,” “Walk” and “Teams.” Then type “H2T1.”

Funds will benefit the Westchester/Fairfield/Hudson Valley Chapter of the JDRF

loading