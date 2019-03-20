Warren Community Hub to open

The Warren Town Center has announced the opening of the Warren Community Hub, a three-month pop-up resource for residents and visitors.

The hub at 4 Cornwall Road will open Saturday at 10 a.m. A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

Working in conjunction with the Northwest Hills Council of Governments, which received a grant from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, the Warren Community Hub serves to engage residents in a community conversation and serve as a gathering place for events and activities.

Residents are invited to stop by to share their ideas and learn more about the Town of Warren’s strategic development plan, as well as opportunities to volunteer and town programs and activities.

The first program, an interactive discussion and hands on participation centered around Early American handcrafts with the Warren Historical Society, will be held Sunday at 2 p.m.