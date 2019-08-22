Washington Dems endorsed, event set

The Washington Democratic Town Committee has announced its slate of candidates for local office.

In other news, it will also hold a “Proud to be a Democrat” campaign kick-off event Aug. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the pavilion in town.

Washington Democrats are welcome to attend Washington Democratic Town Committee meetings the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at town hall.

The recent endorsements, made unanimously at the July 16 caucus, were based on the candidates’ record of service to the town, experience and knowledge about the jurisdiction and responsibilities of each of the town boards on which they hope to serve.

Running in the Nov. 5 election will be Michelle Gorra for first selectman; Jay Hubelbank, incumbent for Board of Selectmen; Kevin Comer, incumbent for Board of Assessment Appeals; Ted Bent, incumbent for Board of Finance; Matthew Cain for Board of Finance; Janet Hill for Zoning Commission; Peter Bowman, incumbent for Zoning Board of Appeals; Robert Weber, incumbent for Zoning Board of Appeals; William Farrell for Zoning Board of Appeals; and John Dohorty, alternate for Zoning Board of Appeals.