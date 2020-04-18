Washington company to donate antibody tests to hospitals

Evexia Diagnostics in Washington is contributing to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The business will be donating 500 COVID-19 (IgM & IgG) Antibody Tests and an additional 500 COVID-19 RT-PCR Tests to New York CIty area hospitals to help with the current crisis.

“Evexia is uniquely positioned to offer validated, fast, and reliable testing to help with the current crisis in NYC, and we have an obligation to help the brave men and women who are risking their lives to save others,” said Dr. Kevin K. Bodling, president and CEO.

Evexia is now looking to partner with other municipalities and state governments, as well as companies, that would likely have an interest in utilizing their COVID-19 Antibody Test to test their workers.

“Knowing whether someone has already had COVID-19 and may now possess immunity to the virus will be key in not only helping companies transition their employees back to work but giving companies and the government the ability to make informed, strategic decisions,” Bodling said.

The COVID-19 Antibody Test offered by Evexia Diagnostics is a validated serological assay that detects 2019-nCoV IgM & IgG antibodies, which offers the expanded ability to determine current infection (IgM) as well as past infection and concomitant immunity (IgG).

The test requires a simple blood draw and results are available within 24 hours.

“The COVID-19 Antibody Test has a validated sensitivity of 87.3 percent and a specificity of 100 percent, indicating no cross-reactivity with other viruses,” Bodling said.

“The high performance and fast turn-around time make this test ideally suited for asymptomatic individuals who may have already had SARS-CoV-2 and now possess immunity,” he added.

In addition to the COVID-19 Antibody Test, Evexia Diagnostics also offers a multi-target COVID-19 RT-PCR test for detecting live virus in symptomatic individuals with a very fast 24-hour turn-around time as well as a COVID-19 PCR Stool Test for monitoring viral shedding in the GI tract following symptomatic recovery of the infection.

”Based on the latest research, viral shedding can continue to occur in the stool post-recovery for up to 30-45 days,” he said. “Therefore, being able to monitor viral shedding will likely become a crucial diagnostic component to prevent further transmission of the virus after an individual no longer has symptoms.”