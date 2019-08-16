Washington museum to open new exhibit

Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will open a new, long-term exhibit, “Washington, Connecticut - An American Story,” with a reception Aug. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The exhibit is the culmination of years of work by museum staff, volunteers and community members who have shared their personal collections with the museum.

More than 15,000 artifacts, photos and documents from Washington’s past were examined and evaluated.

The exhibit will focus on all villages of Washington - Washington Green, Washington Depot, New Preston, Marbledale and Woodville.

Some of the topics featured will include Native Americans, Colonists, forming the town, slavery and abolition, businesses, agriculture, Revolutionary War, immigrants, the Flood of 1955 and more.

Gunn Historical Museum is dedicated to telling the history of Washington.

It began in 1899 when the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution opened the Judea Historical Room in a house on the Washington Green.

When the Gunn Memorial Library was built in 1908, the collection was moved across the street into the lower level of the library.

In 1965, June Willis bequeathed her house to the library and the museum soon moved next door.

The museum has volunteer opportunities for adults and students. Opportunities include museum tour guide, research volunteer, graphic designer, and cemetery tour volunteer.

Students can earn community service hours by volunteering.

The museum continues to collect and catalog artifacts, partners with local schools on historical education programs and fulfills research requests.

In addition, a Heritage Walk - Museum Tour will be held Sept. 29.

For more information, call the 5 Wykeham Road museum at 860-868-7756.