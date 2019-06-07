Washingtonians invited to picnic

The Village Improvement Society of Washington will hold its 90thy annual family picnic June 14 at 6 p.m.

Washington residents are invited to attend the rain or shine festivities to be held at River Walk Pavilion next to Washington Primary School.

Food and beverages will be provided by VIS.

The Village Improvement Society was established by the late Ehrick Rossiter with its first board of directors formally organized in 1928.

The mission remains the same today: to support various projects and programs throughout the town with the sole interest of making Washington an even better place to live.

Those wishing to make a tax-deductible donation to Village Improvement Society may mail it to P.O. Box 132, Washington Depot, CT 06794 or bring it to the picnic.