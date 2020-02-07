Search 
Fri Feb 7 2020

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, February 7 News
News

‘Water and Sky’

|on 
  • Sherman Library is presenting “Water and Sky,” an exhibit of oil paintings by Beth Carlson through Feb. 19 at the Sherman Center library. Above is “Perched, Warren,” an oil on canvas. Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library / The News-Times Contributed

    Sherman Library is presenting “Water and Sky,” an exhibit of oil paintings by Beth Carlson through Feb. 19 at the Sherman Center library. Above is “Perched, Warren,” an oil on canvas.

    Sherman Library is presenting “Water and Sky,” an exhibit of oil paintings by Beth Carlson through Feb. 19 at the Sherman Center library. Above is “Perched, Warren,” an oil on canvas.

    Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library
Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Sherman Library is presenting “Water and Sky,” an exhibit of oil paintings by Beth Carlson through Feb. 19 at the Sherman Center library. Above is “Perched, Warren,” an oil on canvas.

Sherman Library is presenting “Water and Sky,” an exhibit of oil paintings by Beth Carlson through Feb. 19 at the Sherman Center library. Above is “Perched, Warren,” an oil on canvas.

Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library

Sherman Library is presenting “Water and Sky,” an exhibit of oil paintings by Beth Carlson through Feb. 19 at the Sherman Center library. Above is “Perched, Warren,” an oil on canvas.

loading