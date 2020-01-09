‘Water and Sky’ to open in Sherman

Sherman Library will present “Water and Sky,” an exhibit of oil paintings by Beth Carlson Jan. 10 through Feb. 19.

A reception with the artist will be held Jan. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sherman Center library.

Carlson is a lifelong resident of Litchfield County and has been drawing and painting since childhood.

A lover of nature and the scenery of the northwest corner of Connecticut, she strives to celebrate the beauty of the local landscape using oils on canvas.

Carlson studied illustration at Paier College of Art in Hamden and attended workshops and classes taught by fine artists at the Washington Art Association in Washington Depot and The Wooster Community Art Center in Danbury.

She also studied graphic design at Northwestern Connecticut Community College in Winsted and made a living in that field at The Litchfield County Times, where she was involved with the production of many award-winning publications.

She is a member of Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford.

For more information, call the Sherman Center library at 860-354-2455.