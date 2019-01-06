Search 
Sun Jan 6 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, January 6 News
News

Way Back When

on
  • The P.M. Cassedy store appears to be a busy spot along Bank Street in New Milford at the time this photograph was taken some time in the late 1800s. The store was located just about across the street from where Bank Street Theater is now. The photograph at one time was in a collection owned by New Milford resident Frank L. “Bus” Meloy. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. Photo: Contributed Photo / The News-Times Contributed

    The P.M. Cassedy store appears to be a busy spot along Bank Street in New Milford at the time this photograph was taken some time in the late 1800s. The store was located just about across the street from where Bank Street Theater is now. The photograph at one time was in a collection owned by New Milford resident Frank L. “Bus” Meloy. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

    less

    The P.M. Cassedy store appears to be a busy spot along Bank Street in New Milford at the time this photograph was taken some time in the late 1800s. The store was located just about across the street from where

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The P.M. Cassedy store appears to be a busy spot along Bank Street in New Milford at the time this photograph was taken some time in the late 1800s. The store was located just about across the street from where Bank Street Theater is now. The photograph at one time was in a collection owned by New Milford resident Frank L. “Bus” Meloy. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

less

The P.M. Cassedy store appears to be a busy spot along Bank Street in New Milford at the time this photograph was taken some time in the late 1800s. The store was located just about across the street from where

... more
Photo: Contributed Photo

The P.M. Cassedy store appears to be a busy spot along Bank Street in New Milford at the time this photograph was taken some time in the late 1800s. The store was located just about across the street from where Bank Street Theater is now. The photograph at one time was in a collection owned by New Milford resident Frank L. “Bus” Meloy. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.

com or 860-355-7324.

loading