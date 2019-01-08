Search 
Wednesday, January 9 News
Way Back When

An April 16, 1946 view of the Lover’s Leap Gorge in New Milford, looking north from above Lake Lillinonah toward the Housatonic River, showing the Lover’s Leap Bridge spanning the gorge 31 years before the Charles H. Marsh Memorial Bridge was constructed as its replacement for motor traffic. To the lower right is North Lillinonah Lake Road. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

