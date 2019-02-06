This postcard of the Main Street and Bank Street intersection in New Milford, circa 1906, was mailed Nov. 5, 1906, to Miss Mattie Ruffelo, #36 Liberty St., Bridgeport, Conn. from “G.O.,” who wrote “at this city today, 11-5-06.” The postcard was published by Frank E. Soule. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.