Thu Feb 21 2019

Thursday, February 21 News
News

Way Back When

    One of the popular highlights of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce’s Village Fair Days is the 8-Mile Road Race. Above, the first 8-mile road race kicks off in July1968, with eventual champ Peter Squires (7), still a New Milford High School student-athlete, and ex-Green Wave track and cross country standout John “Jack” Bucinsley (9) among the early frontrunners. This photo was shot for an area business tabloid newspaper of the era called The Advertiser and published along with many photographs of the Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Village Fair Days. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

    Photo: Courtesy Of Lisa Appleyard
Photo: Courtesy Of Lisa Appleyard
One of the popular highlights of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce’s Village Fair Days is the 8-Mile Road Race. Above, the first 8-mile road race kicks off in July1968, with eventual champ Peter Squires (7), still a New Milford High School student-athlete, and ex-Green Wave track and cross country standout John “Jack” Bucinsley (9) among the early frontrunners. This photo was shot for an area business tabloid newspaper of the era called The Advertiser and published along with many photographs of the Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Village Fair Days. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

