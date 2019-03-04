Search 
Mon Mar 4 2019

Monday, March 4
Way Back When

    This postcard depicts All Saints Church on Aspetuck Avenue in New Milford, which was active as a religious edifice until well into the 20th century. For many years since it has been known as St. Peter’s Masonic Lodge. The building tucked to its west now serves as the home to the New Milford Children’s Center. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

This postcard depicts All Saints Church on Aspetuck Avenue in New Milford, which was active as a religious edifice until well into the 20th century. For many years since it has been known as St. Peter’s Masonic Lodge. The building tucked to its west now serves as the home to the New Milford Children’s Center. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

