Saturday, April 13 News
News

Way Back When

  The former Park Lane Schoolhouse in New Milford is shown above. It was located at the corner of Routes 202 and 109, near where United Savings Bank is situated. If you have a "Way Back When" photograph you'd like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

    The former Park Lane Schoolhouse in New Milford is shown above. It was located at the corner of Routes 202 and 109, near where United Savings Bank is situated. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

    The former Park Lane Schoolhouse in New Milford is shown above. It was located at the corner of Routes 202 and 109, near where United Savings Bank is situated. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph

    Photo: Courtesy Of Bette Lou Emmons
Photo: Courtesy Of Bette Lou Emmons
The former Park Lane Schoolhouse in New Milford is shown above. It was located at the corner of Routes 202 and 109, near where United Savings Bank is situated. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

The former Park Lane Schoolhouse in New Milford is shown above. It was located at the corner of Routes 202 and 109, near where United Savings Bank is situated. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph

Photo: Courtesy Of Bette Lou Emmons

The former Park Lane Schoolhouse in New Milford is shown above. It was located at the corner of Routes 202 and 109, near where United Savings Bank is situated. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

