Signs today aren’t made as they were in the past. Years ago, signs and billboards were hand-painted, as shown in this circa 1970s photo printed in The New Milford Times. The photo is of George Pineman, longtime owner of Pineman Sign Co. on East Street in New Milford, adding the final touches to the sign above Family Furniture Company, housed in the former W.T. Grant Co. store on Main Street, which was the anchor store of the building that now houses Domino’s in town. The proprietor of the local business was O.W. Murphy, known commonly in the area as “Big Murf.” Pineman opened the residential and commercial sign company in 1962 and operated it until his death in 2012. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.